EU: Time to begin membership talks for Albania, N Macedonia

Hastening the process of admitting new members has taken on more urgency for the 27-nation EU following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders gave Albania and North Macedonia the green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, although no date was set. Since the two countries’ bids are linked and launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from EU nations, the Bulgarian veto has prevented both from moving forward.

Rama has said Albania may go it alone in its efforts to launch EU membership talks.

But on Thursday Rama said his nation would wait until June before “changing our course and not wait for Bulgaria infinitely.”

The EU membership is seen as an incentive driving democratic, political and economic reforms in the volatile Balkans.

Six Western Balkan countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their quest to join the EU.

