EU steps up fight to fend off risky foreign takeovers

Also high on the EU’s policy-making agenda is a plan for new powers to counter possible “economic coercion” against the bloc and an initiative for ramping up domestic production of microchips amid a global shortage.

The new EU legislation on screening foreign investments emerged after increased political unease across Europe about Chinese acquisitions abroad. It got further momentum from the COVID-19 pandemic, when EU nations became wary of domestic biotech companies getting snapped up by overseas buyers.

While the EU remains one of the biggest and most open markets for FDI, the law’s goal is to deter investments that may be driven by more than purely commercial considerations and influenced by foreign governments.

“The EU has become aware of its vulnerabilities with respect to investments of this type,″ said Nathalie Loiseau, a European Parliament member from France. “Far from being naive, the EU decided to find a balance between maintaining openness in principle to FDI and reinforced vigilance.”

The new European rules are a compromise between EU countries’ jealously-guarded sovereignty over security matters and an awareness that, because of Europe’s integrated market, a foreign investment in one member can have repercussions for other states in the bloc.

Without taking the ultimate power of approving deals away from individual EU nations, the European legislation effectively creates an alert mechanism for investments in the EU by actors based anywhere outside the bloc. The law does so through data collection and exchange.

EU governments are allowed to request information and offer comments on a foreign investment in a particular member country. In addition, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm in Brussels, has the right to ask for information and issue an opinion.

“The EU is on a right track when it comes to these policies,” Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the executive board of the Federation of German Industries, told the hearing. “There is systemic rivalry. It’s gaining momentum. It matters for our security."