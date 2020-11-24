EU seals 6th vaccine deal, secures 160 million Moderna shots

The commission said that once a vaccine is ready, all EU countries will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis.

Meanwhile, a group of airlines and airport operators said they will join in December an initiative to adopt the use of a digital health pass for passengers that can demonstrate travelers' COVID-19 status.

The hard-hit aviation industry has been pushing for the implementation of such apps in addition to rapid tests for air passengers to reduce the need for post-arrival quarantines and to give airlines a boost. The European Commission has also been encouraging its 27 members to use a common set of COVID-19 tests to facilitate cross-border travel during the pandemic.

Backed by The Commons Project Foundation and the World Economic Forum, “CommonPass” uses a standardized digital certificate that needs to be downloaded on a phone.

“CommonTrust Network airlines JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss International Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic will begin the roll-out of CommonPass in December on select flights departing from New York, Boston, London, and Hong Kong,” the groups said in a statement.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak