EU: Salmonella outbreak in chocolate eggs due to bad milk

Ferrero began recalling chocolate eggs and other products in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and elsewhere weeks ago. Last week, the company expanded its recall to the U.S., acknowledging that some of the goods on sale were made in the tainted Belgian factory.

“This outbreak is rapidly evolving, and children have so far been most at risk for severe infection among reported cases,” the European CDC said in its report. It noted that further investigation was needed to determine how the problem happened and evaluating “the possibility of the wider use of contaminated raw material in other processing plants.”

Salmonella typically causes symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick do not need any medicine but severe cases that result in hospitalization may require antibiotics or other treatment.

European officials warned that it was likely cases were being missed in some countries due to a lack of surveillance and genetic sequencing.

Ferrero has previously said it is cooperating with national and European health authorities in the outbreak investigation.

“We are taking this extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority,” the company said.