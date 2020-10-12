EU readies sanctions against Belarus leader Lukashenko

Earlier this month, EU leaders imposed sanctions on 40 Belarusian officials who the bloc believes are responsible for violence against peaceful demonstrators, opposition members and reporters, as well as "misconduct" during the presidential election. The Aug. 9 vote returned Lukashenko to power for a sixth term, but opposition members and some poll workers say it was riddled with fraud.

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the capital Minsk for the 10th consecutive Sunday, part of two months of daily protests demanding the resignation of Lukashenko, who has run the country with an iron fist for 26 years. The Viasna human rights center said police tried to disperse the gathering with water cannons, stun grenades and truncheons. Dozens of protesters were injured.