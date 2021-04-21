EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

The Greens specifically complained that too many accounting tricks had been used to reach the level of 55% while in reality the reduction would be lower.

The United States, the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Under Biden, the United States has returned to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and all global partners will be meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, to push for strong targets.

Both Washington and Brussels are aiming to go “carbon neutral” by midcentury, a goal scientists say needs to be achieved to keep average global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by the year 2100. The Paris accord’s more ambitious target of capping global warming at 1.5 C (2.7 F) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times would likely require even more drastic worldwide cuts in emissions.

Wednesday's EU deal still needs to be officially approved by the member states and the legislature but should be little more than a rubber stamp.