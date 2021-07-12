EU puts on hold digital levy plans in face of US criticism

In the face of U.S. criticism, the European Commission said that its work on the levy that would hit American technology companies would go on ice to allow for smooth cooperation on the political and technical hurdles that still need to be addressed on the G-20 tax decision before the end of October.

“Successfully concluding this will require a final effort, a final push from all parties. And the (EU) Commission is committed to focusing on that effort,” EU spokesman Dan Ferrie said. “For this reason, we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy as a new EU resource during this period.”