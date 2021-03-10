EU push for better decision-making; more than shop-talk?

Current EU decision-making involves member states, the executive Commission and parliament as well as a myriad conditions before any idea can be turned into reality. There long have been calls to streamline this.

When the EU tried to force through a new treaty almost two decades ago, it was left stranded amid failed referendums held in founding members like France and the Netherlands that set the bloc's ambitions back years.

Expectations on such drastic changes to emerge from the conference are very low. "The discussions will focus on those topics within the EU’s current competences – which could be a limiting factor. Treaty change or any big ideas requiring treaty change are off the table,” said Paul Butcher, an analyst for the European Policy Center.

To face today's global challenges, Sassoli said, the EU “will need the means to be more effective, more democratic, more flexible, more resilient.”

In typical EU style, Wednesday's inauguration was preceded by months of wrangling between nations, EU institutions and political groups over who should lead the whole process. In the end, instead of one clear chief, an unwieldy structure was set up that could undermine any streamlined progress.

On the one hand are those claiming the bloc really has better things to do at this point. Others say that crises are the ideal moments to take big leaps ahead.

“Some may ask, why now in the middle of a pandemic, a crisis? My answer is. It is exactly in a time of crisis when we see where Europe works for people," said Ursula von der Leyen at the official ceremony in the parliament's plenary.

The pandemic has shown the EU to lack the effective tools to react quickly to a continent-wide emergency and doesn't have the powers to force through decisions needed to meet urgent challenges head-on.

While other nations like the United Kingdom, Israel and the United States forge ahead with successful vaccination drives, the EU has struggled from the get-go. “We have also seen difficulties when Europe’s competences are weak,” said von der Leyen.

