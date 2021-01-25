EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants

Reynders said this new color highlights areas where the rate of new confirmed infections in the last 14 days is 500 or more per 100,000 inhabitants. He said between 10 and 20 EU countries would already see that color on all or part of their territory if it was in effect now.

“We also think it is necessary for essential travelers arriving from dark red areas to get tested before traveling and to undergo quarantine, unless these measures would have a disproportionate impact on the exercise of their essential function," Reynders said.

Since the discovery of the new virus variants, several EU countries have already reinforced their lockdown measures. Belgium has introduced a ban on all nonessential travels for its residents until March, while France could soon start a third lockdown if a stringent 12-hour daily curfew already in place can't slow down the spread of new infections.

“We are suggesting stricter measures for dark red areas, because we must recognize the high level of cases," Reynders said.

Insisting that all non-essential travel is “strongly discouraged," the commission repeated the need to keep the single market functioning so workers and goods can continue to cross borders smoothly,

“Border closures will not help, common measures will,” Reynders said.

The commission also proposed that travelers from outside the EU should face mandatory coronavirus testing before they depart, tests once they arrive, mandatory quarantines for up to 14 days and hand over data for contact tracing.

It suggested EU citizens and residents take a coronavirus test upon arrival and could face further restrictions if they coming in from a country where a variant has been detected.

Numerous people wait in front of a Corona test station at the German-Czech Republic border in Furth im Wald, Germany, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. German police say hundreds of cars and pedestrians are lining up at border crossings along the Czech-German border after Germany declared the Czech Republic a high risk area in the pandemic meaning it requires proof a negative coronavirus test results before entry. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP) Credit: Armin Weigel Credit: Armin Weigel

FILE - In this Spain, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, Basque Ertzaintza police officers control cars at the French-Spanish border in Behobia, Spain. The European Union's executive body proposed Monday Jan. 25, 2021, that the bloc's 27 nations impose more travel restrictions to counter the worrying spread of new coronavirus variants but make sure to keep goods and workers moving across EU borders. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme