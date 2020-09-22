EU postpones summit after Michel goes into quarantine

The summit set for Thursday and Friday was to address issues as wide-ranging as Brexit negotiations, climate change and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights.

Preparations for the meeting were already in full swing when Michel made the sudden announcement. He postponed the summit by one week, to Oct. 1-2.

Live summits with the leaders of EU nations coming to Brussels only resumed over the summer. Throughout the spring, they met through video conferences while staying in their own capitals.

As the chief of the European Council, Michel is the host of the regular summits of EU leaders. In July, he forced the national leaders to stay for four days in Brussels to broker an 1.85 trillion-euro agreement on a pandemic recovery fund and long-term EU budget.

The 27 leaders often wore facemasks and met in a room that normally holds 300 to accommodate social distancing. Key meetings were held on a roof terrace under the open sky.

Tuesday's postponement is a setback to the EU leaders' hope for a return to normalcy.

Michel, who tested negative for the virus on Monday, did not want to risk bringing the leaders together in one room, however big, for fear of further exposure. The decision to delay also took place against a background of irritation when government officials do not take the same care with precautionary measures as the general public does.

Only last month, the EU's chief trade negotiator, Commissioner Phil Hogan, had to resign when he admitted flaunting some measures during a summer stay in his native Ireland. EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for the virus in March.

Almost 150,000 people in the European Union have died in the pandemic, which also has thrown the bloc into the worst economic crisis of its history.

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou

European Council President Charles Michel, screen right, waves as he attends a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, screen left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool via AP) Credit: Aris Oikonomou Credit: Aris Oikonomou

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets European Council President Charles Michel with an elbow bump during an EU summit in Brussels. The European Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 that the European Union summit scheduled to take place on Sept. 24-25, 2020 has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine as a precaution after a security officer in which he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo, European Council President Charles Michel, center left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third right, French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 that the European Union summit scheduled to take place on Sept. 24-25, 2020, has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine as a precaution after a security officer in which he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco