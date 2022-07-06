EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable

European Parliament rapporteur Bas Eickhout rued “a dark day for the climate and the energy transition."

The green labeling system from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, defines what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, gas and nuclear energy will now be part of the mix, making it easier for private investors to inject money into both.

The plan has divided the 27 member countries amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, and even the parliament's political groups, while environmentalists claim it amounts to “greenwashing.”

Protests that had started on Tuesday continued Wednesday outside the EU legislature as lawmakers debated the issue.

One argument for rejecting the proposal is that it will boost Russian gas sales at a time when it is invading neighboring Ukraine, but the European Commission said it had received a letter from the Ukrainian government backing its stance.

European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness quoted from the letter from Ukraine's energy minister Tuesday: “I strongly believe that the inclusion of gas and nuclear in the taxonomy is an important element of the energy security in Europe, especially with a view to replacing Russian gas."

“I don’t think we should second-guess this letter,” McGuinness said.

The commission believes that including nuclear and gas as transitional energy sources that would be phased out later doesn't amount to a free pass, as conditions would still have to be met.

With the EU aiming to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, it says the classification system is crucial to direct investments into sustainable energy. It estimates that about 350 billion euros of investment per year will be needed to meet the 2030 targets.

The EU is trying to wean itself off its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, and member countries have already agreed to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end. Before the war in Ukraine, it relied on Russia for 25% of its oil and 40% of its natural gas.

Frank Jordans contributed to this report from Berlin.

