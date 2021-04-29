EU Parliament: COVID-19 pass should guarantee free movement

Following Wednesday's vote, the results of which were announced Thursday, negotiations between the European Parliament and the EU Council can start, with the goal of having a deal approved in June, ahead of the summer season.

In their resolution, EU lawmakers added that member states should “ensure universal, accessible, timely and free-of-charge testing” to avoid discrimination against those who have yet to be vaccinated and will travel on the basis on PCR tests. According to the Commission's predictions, about 70 per cent of the EU adult population will be vaccinated by the end of the summer.

In March, the Commission proposed that the certificates should be suspended once the World Health Organization declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislators said they should be place for a maximum of 12 months and will “neither serve as a travel document nor become a precondition to exercise the right to free movement."

“Member states must coordinate their response in a safe manner and ensure the free movement of citizens within the EU,” said Juan Fernando López Aguilar, the chair of the Parliament’s civil liberties committee. “Vaccines and tests must be accessible and free for all citizens.”

As for the list of vaccines that could be included in the scheme, lawmakers agreed with the Commission's proposal that all vaccines rubber-stamped by the European Medicines Agency should be automatically recognized. They also offered EU countries the possibility to include other vaccines listed by the World Health Organization for emergency use.