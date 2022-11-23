BreakingNews
Light Up Middletown opens Thursday; Santa Parade happening this weekend
journal-news logo
X

EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote

Nation & World
46 minutes ago
The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.

In a lopsided 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the Feb. 24 start of the invasion before an international court.

The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.

In Other News
1
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing teen and wounding 18
2
Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv
3
Edmunds: How to mitigate rising auto loan interest rates
4
UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan
5
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top