EU officials agree on rules to rein in Big Tech dominance

The new rules prevent gatekeepers from ranking their own products or services higher than those of others or reusing data collected from different services. There are also tighter restrictions on targeted online ads and stronger requirements for different messaging services or social media platforms to be able to work with each other — an effort to avoid the domination of a few companies because they have already established big networks of users.

The Digital Markets Act’s criteria for defining a gatekeeper have been tweaked to include companies earning at least 7.5 billion euros in annual revenue in Europe in the past three years, have a market value of 75 billion euros, provide services in at least three EU countries, and have 45 million users and 10,000 business users established in the EU.

Violations could be punished with whopping fines: up to 10% of a company’s annual income. For a repeat offence, a fine of up to to 20% of its worldwide turnover may be imposed which could work out to billions of dollars for wealthy Silicon Valley companies.

“If a gatekeeper systematically fails to comply with the DMA, i.e. it violates the rules at least three times in eight years, the European Commission can open a market investigation and, if necessary, impose behavioral or structural remedies," the Council said.