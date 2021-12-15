journal-news logo
EU official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday, Dec. 14 2021. The College will discuss on a comprehensive package on energy and climate action and will also adopt a proposal for a revision of the Schengen Borders Code. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Strasbourg, France, Tuesday, Dec. 14 2021. The College will discuss on a comprehensive package on energy and climate action and will also adopt a proposal for a revision of the Schengen Borders Code. (Julien Warnand, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Julien Warnand

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease although expressing her sadness that once again “Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”

