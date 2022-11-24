EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

He said southern countries constitute one of the least economically integrated areas in the world with half of the population in region being under the age of 24.

“It’s a very young population in search of opportunities,” he said adding that there need to be more development and regulated migration. “Opportunities have to be offered.”

The Union for the Mediterranean aims to promote dialogue and cooperation among its member countries despite their economic and political differences.

The meeting announced that North Macedonia was its latest member.

The forum signed an accord to launch the Medusa submarine communications cable project between the southern European countries of Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus and the North African countries of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt.