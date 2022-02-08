EU lifts its suspension of aid to Burundi's government

The United Nations Human Rights Council suspended the mandate of its commission of inquiry on Burundi, and the EU delegation in the country agreed to resume political dialogue with local authorities.

But rights groups insist Burundi’s government has shown little if any improvement under President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who took office after the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2020 with talk of reforms after years of deadly political crackdowns.

They say that people still are being “disappeared,” charges that the government denies.

In a case that drew even Ndayishimiye’s attention, well-known CNL opposition figure Augustin Matata was seized in November and held by the country's intelligence services. He died in December after being tortured, which Burundi’s National Human Rights Commission acknowledged in an unusual move.

And in December, the U.N. Committee Against Torture deplored Burundi’s lack of cooperation, saying the committee had received 14 torture complaints against the government since 2014.