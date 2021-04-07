X

EU life expectancy drops across bloc amid virus pandemic

A man jogs as it snows, at Cinquantenaire park during a cold spring day in Brussels, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Belgians woke up on Tuesday to a dusting of snow in the capital in an unusual weather event for this time of the year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man jogs as it snows, at Cinquantenaire park during a cold spring day in Brussels, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Belgians woke up on Tuesday to a dusting of snow in the capital in an unusual weather event for this time of the year. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Nation & World | 12 minutes ago
Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU statistical agency Eurostat said Wednesday that “following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, life expectancy at birth fell in the vast majority of the EU member states.” It said the biggest drop was in Spain, with a loss of 1.6 years compared with 2019.

Bulgaria followed with a loss of 1.5 years, followed by Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which all saw a drop of -1.4 years. Denmark and Finland were the only nations to see a rise in life expectancy, with 0.1 years.

There was no overall EU statistic available since Ireland hadn't reported data.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

Explorehttps://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Explorehttps://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine
Explorehttps://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, a woman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Commission has said its wants to have vaccinated a minimum of 70 percent of the entire adult population by the end of summer. But is is counting on a strong second quarter of vaccine production to reach a threshold of immunity already by the end of June. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, a woman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Commission has said its wants to have vaccinated a minimum of 70 percent of the entire adult population by the end of summer. But is is counting on a strong second quarter of vaccine production to reach a threshold of immunity already by the end of June. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.