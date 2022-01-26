EU leaders worried by rise in antisemitism, Holocaust denial

With the wide circulation of false information about the Holocaust on the internet, Jewish Congress President Moshe Kantor cited the big amount of time spent online during the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for the rise in antisemitism.

He asked EU leaders to increase their efforts to connect with European youth to make them more aware of the Holocaust.

“We have to understand better their concerns and aspirations and speak to them in their language,” he said. “There has been a tsunami of lies about Jews, Israel and the Holocaust over the last couple of years, so we have to create new strategies to reach those who are consuming this information innocently."

With France holding the EU's rotating presidency, the European Jewish Congress' ceremony focused on the Holocaust is in France, on the 80th anniversary of the Velodrome d’Hiver round-up, a mass arrest of Jews by French police in Paris in 1942.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he has taken action to dissolve groups promoting hatred and deplored that “falsifications of history are back."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations Thursday will be held online this year again. A small ceremony, however, will take place at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where World War II Nazi German forces killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. The memorial site was closed earlier in the pandemic but reopened in June.

The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2005 establishing the annual commemoration and chose Jan. 27, the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

In all, about 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Germans and their collaborators during the Holocaust. Some 1.5 million were children.