EU leader Michel lashes out at Britain over post-Brexit plan

The EU insists the full withdrawal bill must be respected for fear that it otherwise might re-ignite tensions on the island of Ireland. Northern Ireland has special status in the withdrawal agreement because it is the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU country.

Britain and the EU jointly promised in the Brexit divorce agreement to ensure there are no customs posts or other obstacles on the Northern Ireland-Ireland border. The open border is key to the stability that underpins the 1998 peace settlement that ended decades of violence between Irish nationalists and British unionists.

At the same time, Michel also buttressed the position of the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, in his talks with the U.K. on a free trade deal by insisting the EU won't bend to unreasonable compromises.

The talks have stalled over several issues, and the EU insists the U.K.'s negotiating strategy is to to hold on to the privileges it had as a member of the bloc without having to carry the burdens of that membership. The U.K. is seeking far-reaching access to the wealthy EU market, but doesn't want to live by the rules that underpin trade with the bloc.

“Access to our large market — the second-largest economic zone in the world, and the first in terms of international trade — will no longer be sold off," Michel said. “From now on, we will better enforce the level playing field, in a market open to those who respect its standards. Whether they leave our Union or want to move closer to it."