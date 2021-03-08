EU lawmakers to vote on fate of former Catalan president

The independence vote in favor of Catalonia breaking away won by a landslide in 2017. But those wanting the relatively rich northern region to remain part of Spain largely stayed home. The central government in Madrid had declared the vote illegal and unconstitutional. Hundreds of people were injured in a police crackdown on the day of the poll.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial, but failed to convince Belgian justice authorities to extradite him. Any lifting of his parliamentary immunity could lead to a new effort to have him returned.

But Puigdemont has vowed to fight on.

“We contemplate all scenarios, obviously even that we will lose our immunity, which is the most likely,” Puigdemont told The Associated Press on Saturday from his residence in Waterloo, Belgium. “But we know that would not be the end of the road.”

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021. A key European Parliament committee voted Tuesday to lift the immunity of three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region, possibly paving the way for their extradition. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys