EU lawmakers OK $815 billion recovery program

The regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility was adopted with 582 votes in favor, 40 against and 69 abstentions. The RRF is the central pillar of the the bloc’s 750 billion euro ($910 billion) recovery plan that was adopted by EU leaders last year.

“In the long-term, this money is going to bring about change and progress to meet our digital and climate goals," said Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, a lawmaker closely involved in the negotiations. “We will ensure that the measures will alleviate poverty and unemployment, and will take into account the gender dimension of this crisis. Our health systems will also become more resilient.”