EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists

In 2019, Puigdemont and his two associates won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection as members of the EU assembly.

Puigdemont’s lawyer in Spain, Gonzalo Boye, announced that the former Catalan president is going to appeal the assembly’s decision to the EU’s higher courts in Luxembourg.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González-Laya said the assembly’s decision showed that Puigdemont and his two aides can’t shield behind their legislative seat to avoid appearing before the national justice. In a video statement, González Laya also said the decision meant that “the problems of Catalonia are solved in Spain, they are not solved in Europe.”

Dolors Montserrat, a European lawmaker with the center-right European People's Party and a former Cabinet member of the Spanish administration that ousted Puigdemont, told TVE: “Spain wins, Europe wins, democracy wins.” She added the decision certified that Puigdemont is “a fugitive who has to answer before Spanish courts.”

Despite the wide margin to lift the three lawmakers' immunity, Boye said the assembly’s backing wasn’t as overwhelming as Spain wanted it to be.

“It’s evident that there are people in the conservative group, in the EPP, and among the Socialists that have voted against,” he told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

The 2017 independence vote in favor of Catalonia breaking away from Spain won by a landslide but the central government in Madrid declared the vote illegal and unconstitutional. Hundreds of people in Catalonia were injured in a police crackdown on the day of the poll.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial but failed to convince Belgian justice authorities to extradite him. Spain could well start new efforts now to have him extradited but Puigdemont has vowed to fight on.

The legal process of appeals still could take several months, if not years.

Parra reported from Madrid.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont speaks during a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels. A key European Parliament committee voted Tuesday to lift the immunity of three former top Catalan officials who fled Spain fearing arrest over a secessionist push they led in the region, possibly paving the way for their extradition. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

