EU investigates Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard

Microsoft's console rival Sony, maker of the PlayStation, has brought its concerns about losing access to what it describes as a "must-have" game title to regulators around the world. In response, Microsoft has promised to keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation "for at least several more years" beyond its current contract with Sony. It also has said it might make it available on Nintendo's Switch console, where the game isn't currently available.

While Brazil and Saudi Arabia have already approved the deal, it still awaits important decisions from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and authorities in the U.K. and the European Union.

Microsoft told investors in October that it still expects the deal to close by the first half of next year. But it’s possible regulators could impose conditions that force Microsoft to keep access open to Call of Duty for longer and ensure that its rivals aren’t getting a lesser version.

Among those listening to Sony's concerns are antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom. Last month, they escalated their investigation into whether Microsoft could make Call of Duty and other titles exclusive to its Xbox platform or "otherwise degrade its rivals' access" by delaying releases or imposing licensing price increases.

“These titles require thousands of game developers and several years to complete, and there are very few other games of similar caliber or popularity,” according to a September report from the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.