EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul "catastrophe"

“Where (was) our intelligence in order to have a clear look at what was going to happen? Nobody was expecting it. I don’t even (think) the Taliban were expecting it,” he said.

He said a talk with ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, already foretold trouble was up.

“He was very bitter. And he was really worried about the possibility of keeping the country (safe from) the Taliban offensive,” Borrell said.

A major strategic task lies ahead, he said.

“What we cannot do is to let the Chinese and Russians to take control of the situation,” Borrell said. “We could become irrelevant.”

Borrell said 106 staff members of EU delegations and their families had safely left Afghanistan and landed in Madrid, while at least 300 remain behind.

“There are still 300 more Afghani staff of European Union delegations blocked on the streets of Kabul trying to reach the airport and trying to have a seat on some of the European Union member state flights,” Borrell said.

“These people have loyally promoted and defended the union interests and values in Afghanistan over many years,” he said, adding that it was the EU’s “moral duty to protect them and to have to save as many people as possible.”