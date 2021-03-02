EU envoy urges Kosovo to resume talks with Serbia

Lajcak on Monday had “a constructive meeting” with Albin Kurti, who is expected to become Kosovo’s new prime minister after his Self-Determination Movement Party won the Feb. 14 parliamentary election.

The dialogue could be concluded in months if Pristina and Belgrade were willing to, Lajcak said at a news conference after meeting with acting President Vjosa Osmani.

“We definitely don’t need another 10 years, not even five years, not even three years, if there is commitment, if there is willingness of the parties,” he said.

For Osmani, the final goal of the dialogue would be both Kosovo and Serbia becoming EU members.

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.