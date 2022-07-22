EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

Doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine are extremely limited. Most of the world's supply has already been bought by countries and regions including Britain, Canada, the EU and the U.S. None have gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has killed dozens of people. No monkeypox deaths have been reported in rich countries.

People who catch monkeypox often experience symptoms that include fever, body aches, a rash and lesions; most recover within weeks without needing medical attention.

Authorities in numerous countries, including Britain, Germany and the U.S., have offered the vaccine to health workers and those at high risk of being infected by monkeypox.

In the U.S., soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have run out almost immediately after they arrived.

The World Health Organization is deciding whether or not to declare the outbreak to be a global emergency, after convening its experts for a meeting on Thursday.