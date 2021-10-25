EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna's COVID shot

Booster doses of the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have already been authorized by American officials, but there are still restrictions on who qualifies.

Starting six months past their last Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, people are urged to get a booster if they’re 65 or older, nursing home residents, or at least 50 and at increased risk of severe disease because of health problems.

Boosters also were allowed, but not urged, for adults of any age at increased risk of infection because of health problems or their jobs or living conditions. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters. And as European officials have recommended, Moderna’s booster will come at half the dose of the original two shots.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly slammed rich countries for embarking on booster doses, saying there is no scientific evidence the shots are justified and pointed out that the authorized vaccines remain strongly protective against hospitalization and deaths months after immunization.

It has urged rich countries to donate their COVID-19 vaccines immediately to poorer countries, which have received fewer than 1% of the world's limited supply.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic