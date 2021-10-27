EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

In July, the European Court of Justice ordered the suspension of the disciplinary chamber, but it is still functioning.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the European Parliament last week that the chamber will be abolished, but he gave no precise timeframe.

Observers have noted the absence of a draft law being introduced to abolish the disciplinary body.

EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media.

The conflict came to the fore again at the beginning of the month when Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the European Union in areas where they clash. Morawieck asked for the Constitutional Tribunal's opinion.

The EU argues that the Polish government has stacked the tribunal with handpicked judges.

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Poland's President Andrzej Duda before a working lunch at the Elysee Palace Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Paris. The European Union's top court has ordered Poland to pay 1 million euros a day ($1.2 billion) over the country's longstanding dispute with the bloc over judicial independence. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler