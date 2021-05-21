EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

It said on Twitter the court's decision is a path toward a “wild,” uncontrolled transition to green energy that threatens an unplanned loss of jobs and livelihoods.

Black coal accounts for over 48% of Poland's energy production compared to under 17% from lignite. Turow also has a lignite power plant.

Poland Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka recently extended the mine's license until 2044. Poland's new energy plan says the last black coal mine will be closed no later than 2049, but critics and environmentalists say the country's inefficient coal mining must close sooner.

The court said the previous 2026 license for Turow had infringed EU laws because it was granted without prior environmental evaluation. The order by the court's Vice President Rosario Silva de Lapuerta said “due to its negative effects” the Turow mine “must immediately cease lignite extraction activities.”

The Czech government filed the suit after not finding a solution in talks with Poland on the subject, but says the dialogue will continue.

Almost 25% of Poland's energy comes from renewable energy sources like wind, solar, hydropower and biofuels.



