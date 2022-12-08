EU court: Google must delete inaccurate search info if asked

Google refused because it didn't know whether the articles were accurate or not, according to a press summary of the ruling.

The court disagreed, saying that if someone submits relevant and sufficient evidence proving the “manifest inaccuracy" of the information, the search engine must grant the request.

Google said it welcomed the decision.

“Since 2014, we’ve worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people’s rights of access to information and privacy," the company said in a statement. “The links and thumbnails in question are not available via the web search and image search anymore; the content at issue has been offline for a long time.”