EU court: Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal

Both Luxembourg and Amazon challenged the decision with the EU's General Court.

The EU has taken aim at deals concluded between individual countries and companies used to lure foreign multinationals in search of a place to establish their EU headquarters. The practice led to EU states competing with each other and multinationals playing them off one another.

Judges at the General Court have backed the European Commission in several cases, but the EU's efforts to crack down on favorable tax deals suffered recent setbacks in cases involving Starbucks and Apple.

Wednesday's ruling can be appealed to the 27-nation bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice.

The EU remains at odds with Amazon on other issues relating to competition. Last year, EU regulators filed antitrust charges against the e-commerce company, accusing Amazon of using its access to data from companies that sell products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.

In another judgment Wednesday, the General Court found the existence of a tax advantage in rulings granted by Luxembourg to companies in the Engie group, a French multinational electric utility company. Three years ago, the European Commission had found that Luxembourg allowed two Engie group companies to avoid paying taxes on almost all their profits for about a decade and said the country should recover about 120 million euros in unpaid tax.

Kelvin Chan contributed to this story from London.