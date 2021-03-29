EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi were to hold meetings with local officials on the two islands Monday, and to visit a new camp being constructed on Samos, and a camp on Lesbos in which thousands of asylum-seekers have been living since the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp on the island burned down last year.

Refugee rights organizations and numerous asylum-seekers have accused Greek authorities of conducting pushbacks at sea — the illegal deportation of newly arrived asylum-seekers without giving them the chance to apply for asylum. Greek authorities vehemently deny the claims, with officials insisting they adhere to international law and human rights practices.