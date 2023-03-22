EU Commission proposes rules to better fight greenwashing

Businesses based outside the EU making environmental claims that are directed at the bloc's consumers also would have to respect the requirements.

The directive excludes claims covered by existing EU rules, such as the EU Ecolabel, the bloc's voluntary label for environmental excellence, or the organic food logo, which the commission says are trustworthy and guarantee a low environmental impact.

As part of the European Green Deal goal of making the EU climate neutral by 2050 and to support waste reduction, the commission also proposed rules to promote the repair of goods such as washing machines or smartphones by introducing a so-called right to repair for consumers.

“Within the legal guarantee, sellers will be required to offer repair except when it is more expensive than replacement. Beyond the legal guarantee, a new set of rights and tools will be available to consumers to make ‘repair’ an easy and accessible option,” the commission said.

“Consumers will gain the tools they need to choose repair and make a positive contribution to the circular economy,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said. “It will also send an important message to companies that sustainable business models and investments in repairs pay off.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues and the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment