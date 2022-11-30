EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

Hungary agreed on 17 anti-corruption measures, including the creation of an anti-corruption task force and changes to its public procurement rules, but the Commission believes it has not done enough to fix the problems.

“The Commission finds that, notwithstanding steps taken, there is still a continued risk to the EU budget,” the Commission said.

The money can be frozen under a recently introduced conditionality mechanism that allows the EU to take measures to protect its budget.

Any action to suspend the funds must be approved by the EU member countries, and this requires a “qualified majority,” which amounts to 55% of the 27 members representing at least 65% of the total EU population.

The Commission simultaneously approved Hungary’s pandemic recovery plan worth 5.8 billion euros, but only on the condition that the country implement 27 “super milestones” — including the 17 measures previously agreed to solve the dispute over cohesion funds.

“This means that no payment under the (recovery plan) is possible until Hungary has fully and correctly implemented these 27 super milestones,” the commission said.

At the current speed of talks, Hungary is unlikely to receive any money before spring.

Hungary, a large recipient of EU funds, has come under increasing criticism for veering away from democratic norms. The commission has for nearly a decade accused Orban of dismantling democratic institutions, taking control of the media and infringing on minority rights. Orban, who has been in office since 2010, denies the accusations.

If EU members decide to bloc access to the cohesion funds until Hungary meets the conditions required, Budapest will not lose cash immediately. Hungary would no longer be allowed to apply for the subsidies designed for EU programs and infrastructure projects, but the decision would not stop it from getting money which is still flowing through from the previous long-term budget, for the 2014-2020 period.