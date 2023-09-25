EU Commission blocks Booking's planned acquisition of flight booking provider Etraveli

The European Union’s executive arm is blocking leading U.S. online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden’s flight booking provider Etraveli Group
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm said Monday it is blocking leading U.S. online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden's flight booking provider Etraveli Group because it would have allowed it to increase its dominant position on the market on the continent.

The European Commission said it had warned Booking Holdings about its concerns but that the remedies offered by the company were not sufficient. Booking's brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda.

Following its investigation, the Commission said it found out the proposed 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) deal would have led to higher costs for hotels, and possibly, a negative impact on the price paid by consumers.

“Bans are rare, and today’s decision is in fact the first merger to be blocked this year,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

According to the European Commission, online travel agencies handle transactions worth more than 100 billion euros ($106 billion) per year.

In Other News
1
A Taiwan golf ball maker fined after a fatal fire for storing 30 times...
2
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement to end...
3
A trial opens in France over the killing of a police couple in the name...
4
Oil prices have risen. That's making gas more expensive for US drivers...
5
RYDER CUP '23: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top