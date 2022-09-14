EU chief proposes electricity market reform, revenue cap

Europe has also been hit by a drought said by experts to be the worst in 500 years.

Von der Leyen, dressed in a blue top and yellow jacket in Ukraine’s national colors, also said that the 27-nation bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to properly tackle the energy-price hike crisis that is hurting European businesses and households.

She said that a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” is required to reduce the influence of natural gas on the way that prices are set. Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity.

Even before Russia started its war against Ukraine, many EU member states had been calling for a thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market because they believe that the influence of gas in setting wholesale electricity prices is disproportionate.

“The current electricity market design ... is not doing justice to consumers anymore,” von der Leyen said.

She also announced that she would be traveling to Kyiv later on Wednesday.

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, center, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias