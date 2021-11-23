EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

Frontex said in a statement that 160,000 “illegal border crossings” were recorded in the first 10 months of this year, up 70% compared to the same period in 2020 and 45% more than in 2019. The biggest rise was at the EU’s eastern borders, in the Balkans region and via central Mediterranean Sea crossings.

Almost 8,000 people — most of them Iraqis, Afghans and Syrians — entered through the EU’s eastern frontier; a 15-fold increase over 2020, the agency said. Crossings from Belarus hit a peak of more than 3,200 in July, but had dropped to over 600 by October.