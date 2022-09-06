EU blocks merger of US firms in cancer screening sector

The commission said market players were concerned that “Illumina would cut access to its NGS technology to GRAIL’s rivals, or otherwise disadvantage them, to gain control over the promising early cancer-detection testing market.”

Illumina said it intends to appeal the decision, which comes just days after a U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge ruled in favor of its acquisition of GRAIL.

“Illumina can make GRAIL’s life-saving multi-cancer early detection test more available, more affordable, and more accessible — saving lives and lowering healthcare costs,” said Charles Dadswell, General Counsel of Illumina.

“We continue to believe, this merger is pro-competitive and will accelerate innovation,” he said.

Vestager also said that Illumina appears to have broken EU merger rules by completing the buyout before the commission cleared the move.

“This is unheard of. Companies abide by our rules. They require them to not implement a merger before they have been notified and cleared by the commission,” she told reporters in Brussels.

Illumina’s actions, Vestager said, have created a “troublesome situation. Illumina now needs to undo the effects of its actions and unwind the acquisition.”