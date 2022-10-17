EU approves Ukraine training mission, arms funds

Several EU and NATO nations are already training Ukraine's armed forces on a bilateral basis. Asked what added value the Brussels-headquartered mission would bring, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that he's "strongly convinced that putting together the capacities of the European armies we can offer a much better product."

NATO started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine’s armed forces as it doesn't require troops needed for battle to leave the country.

The EU also approved a sixth tranche of money, worth 500 million euros ($486 million), from the European Peace Facility — a fund being used to reimburse member countries that provide weapons, ammunition and non-lethal military support to Ukraine.

Around 10 million euros ($9.7 million) from that sum will be used to provide equipment and supplies, like personal protection gear, first-aid kits and fuel.

It brings to just over 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion) the total EU sum in security support being made available for Ukraine. Individual countries are also spending more on top of that. The decisions will come almost eight months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

