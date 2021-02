EU aims to release virus recovery fund billions by summer

Von der Leyen also said that the EU aims to have 70% of adults across the 27-nation bloc, which has a population of around 450 million people, vaccinated by the end of the summer.

To receive their share of the recovery aid, which is linked to a series of undertakings and respect of the rule of law, EU countries have been requested to submit reform plans by the end of April. The plans must dedicate at least 37% of the budgets to climate and at least 20% to digital transformation. The funding will be available for three years.

So far, 19 EU countries have submitted draft plans to the Commission, which is in charge of their assessment. Seven other countries are well advanced in what von der Leyen described as a “humungous” process.

“We must take up the ambition of having the first plans approved by the end of April,” said Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency until June 30. “We cannot afford to waste more time. We cannot afford to fail our citizens.”

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Parliament President David Sassoli attend a signing of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility document, designed to help the bloc with the economic impact of COVID-19, at the European Parliament building in Brussels Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Parliament President David Sassoli attend a signing of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility document, designed to help the bloc with the economic impact of COVID-19, at the European Parliament building in Brussels Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Parliament President David Sassoli attend a signing of the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility document, designed to help the bloc with the economic impact of COVID-19, at the European Parliament building in Brussels Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys