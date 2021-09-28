EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence.

Nouris said Cyprus is strengthening its marine police to prevent the arrivals of smuggling boats full of migrants and is stepping up patrols and electronic surveillance along the southern edges of the buffer zone. He said since the start of the year, 7,000 out of 8,500 asylum applications have been rejected but only 300 people have been repatriated because of an EU-wide policy “weakness."

Johansson said she has “question marks" about an agreement Cyprus has with Lebanon to send back migrants aboard boats nearing the Cypriot coastline. She said EU regulations stipulate that people can seek asylum at the bloc's sea borders.

Nouris has said the agreement with Lebanon stands and the return of migrants to that country will continue.

Caption A migrant holds a kettle as she walks inside the the Pournara migrant reception center on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Johansson says despite the difficulties, it's "not impossible" for the 27-member bloc work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to neighboring Cyprus and other EU member states when she holds high-level talks in Ankara next month. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou) Credit: Philippos Christou Credit: Philippos Christou

Caption A migrant sits behind a fence at the Pournara migrant reception center on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Johansson says despite the difficulties, it's "not impossible" for the 27-member bloc work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to neighboring Cyprus and other EU member states when she holds high-level talks in Ankara next month. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou) Credit: Philippos Christou Credit: Philippos Christou

Caption EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, speaks to migrants at the Pournara migrant reception center on the outskirts of Cyprus' capital Nicosia, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Johansson says despite the difficulties, it's "not impossible" for the 27-member bloc work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to neighboring Cyprus and other EU member states when she holds high-level talks in Ankara next month. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou) Credit: Philippos Christou Credit: Philippos Christou