Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup

The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the elected government and detained party officials, including ousted national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, be freed. About 200 politicians and activists have been arrested, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The junta has shown no signs of backing down and on Wednesday night arrested more senior members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, along with other politicians and activists. Also reported to have been taken from their homes were members of the state election commission who certified the landslide victory of Suu Kyi’s party in last November’s election.

The military based its Feb. 1 takeover on allegations the election was marred by irregularities, though the commission found no evidence to support them. The junta has formed a new commission to investigate the allegations and vows to turn over power to the winners of a new election after a one-year state of emergency.

The participation of ethnic minority marchers in Yangon, many dressed in the colorful traditional garb of their regions, underlined the depth and breadth of the opposition to last week’s coup.

While much attention has focused on protests in Myanmar's major heartland cities, large daily protests have also taken place in the far-flung border areas home to minorities such as the Shan, the Karen, the Kachin, the Kayah and others. Ethnic minorities have long been the targets of repression by the military, which has used brutal counterinsurgency tactics to crush their decades-long aspirations for greater autonomy.

But the military has not hesitated to employ force in big cities either. Juntas ruled directly for five decades after a 1962 coup, and used lethal force to quash a massive 1988 uprising and a 2007 revolt led by Buddhist monks.

International sanctions long were employed by Western governments in reaction to those crackdowns, but they were eased when elections in 2010 and 2015 showed the country's tentative steps toward democracy.

At the White House on Wednesday, Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States.

It remains to be seen what, if any, impact the U.S. action will have on Myanmar’s military regime. Many of the military leaders are already under sanctions because of attacks against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Demonstrators in traditional dancing costumes march against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators display ethnic Kachin flags during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesday morning in Yangon breaching Myanmar's new military rulers' decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country's two biggest cities. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrator display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrator display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrator display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators with Myanmar national flags shout slogans against the military coup during a protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrator display placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators with pictures of Gen. Aung San, father of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi shout slogans against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators with placards shout slogans against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators shout slogans against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators in traditional dancing costumes march against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators with pictures of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, shout slogans against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators with Myanmar national flags shout slogans against the military coup during a protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators display placards and ethnic Kachin flags during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesday morning in Yangon breaching Myanmar's new military rulers' decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country's two biggest cities. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators in traditional dancing costumes march against the military coup during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Large crowds demonstrating against the military takeover in Myanmar again defied a ban on protests Thursday, even after security forces ratcheted up the use of force against them and raided the headquarters of the political party of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi a day earlier. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited