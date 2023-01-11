journal-news logo
X

Ethiopia's Tigray forces say they hand over heavy weapons

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
The spokesman for Tigray forces in Ethiopia says they have handed over heavy weapons as a key part of the agreement signed with Ethiopia’s government late last year to end a two-year conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The spokesman for Tigray forces in Ethiopia says they have handed over heavy weapons as a key part of the agreement signed with Ethiopia's government late last year to end a two-year conflict.

Getachew Reda tweeted early Wednesday that an African Union monitoring team confirmed the handover. He expressed hope it would “go a long way in expediting the full implementation of the agreement.”

The Tigray forces especially seek the withdrawal of troops from neighboring Eritrea, which has fought alongside Ethiopian forces but was not a party to the agreement. Witnesses have told The Associated Press that Eritrean fighters remain in some communities.

The United States and United Nations, citing the work of academics, have estimated that hundreds of thousands of people died in the conflict in Africa’s second most populous country.

Basic services, flights and humanitarian aid have begun to resume to the long cut-off Tigray region of more than 5 million people.

In Other News
1
Bridges leads undermanned Suns past Curry, Warriors 125-113
2
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
3
Nemeth leads with 5 Blues Music Awards nominations
4
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
5
China renews threat against Taiwan as island holds drills
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top