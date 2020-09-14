Ethiopians mark the start of a new year after 'God's wrath'

On Friday, people prayed and sang at Bole Medhane Alem Church in the capital, Addis Ababa.

“The coronavirus is a huge challenge not only to our less developed nation but also to all around the world,” said one churchgoer, Girma Megenta. “In order to protect ourselves, all of us need to work together. So that our country is out of this bad situation, we need to teach others to raise awareness and take care of ourselves.”

Church services were more subdued than usual, but in the busy open-air markets of the capital, many people were going about their lives as before. Some went without face masks.

“What we are seeing here is very puzzling,” said one shopper, Yohannes Adane. “I say this because the virus is spreading and its victims are piling up. … But around this area, protections against the disease are low. I advise for people to be very careful and to keep their distance. But as you can see, people are acting as if there is no coronavirus.”

Traders carry baskets of vegetables through muddy pathways in Atkilt Tera, the largest open-air vegetable market, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Ethiopians are stocking up on food on new year's eve of the Ethiopian calendar ahead of the holiday of "Enkutatash", the first day of the new year that is traditionally associated with the return of the Queen of Sheba to Ethiopia some 3,000 years ago. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

