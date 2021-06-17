Ethiopia urges Tigray rights inquiry to 'immediately cease'

Thousands of civilians have been killed in Tigray since the conflict began in November between Ethiopian forces, backed by ones from neighboring Eritrea, and fighters supporting the region's now-fugitive leaders. Witnesses have described to The Associated Press gang-rapes, mass expulsions and forced starvation, leading the United States and others to warn of famine.

The U.S. also has alleged ethnic cleansing in parts of Tigray. The term refers to forcing a population from a region through expulsions and other violence, often including killings and rapes.

Ethiopia's government has rejected the allegations and asserted that it is helping Tigray to rebuild.

The United Nations human rights office is also looking into the Tigray conflict, but it is a joint investigation with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, which has led to concerns about independence.

While Ethiopia’ seeks a joint investigation with the AU commission of inquiry as well, commissioner Maya Sahli-Fadel Said a probe conducted with the government would “alter and dilute the independence of the commission.“ Even if the commission cannot enter Tigray, she said, it can visit neighboring countries and speak to refugees among the scores of thousands who have fled.

The AU and U.N. investigations will complement each other, Lumbu said.

The commission started work on Thursday and will sit for at least three months, and that period can be renewed.