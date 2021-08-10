Ethiopia to citizens: Stop Tigray forces 'once and for all'

Thousands of people have been killed in the war since November. This week the United Nations said it was “extremely alarmed” by reports that more than 200 people were killed in attacks on displaced people in Afar. Ethiopia’s government has blamed the Tigray forces, whose spokesman denied it.

Some 300,000 people have now been displaced outside Tigray as the conflict widens. Inside Tigray, hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world's worst hunger crisis in a decade. Last week the United Nations and the United States sent high-level officials to press Ethiopia's government for more access to the region.

The new Ethiopian government statement also calls on all Ethiopians to be “the eyes and ears of the country in order to track down and expose spies and agents” of the Tigray forces. Witnesses and lawyers have said thousands of ethnic Tigrayans have already been detained during the conflict for their identity alone.

“The battle is not with Tigray but with the terrorist forces,” the new statement said. Ethiopia’s government earlier this year declared the Tigray ruling party, which long dominated the federal government before Abiy took office, a terrorist group.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 file photo, thousands of Ethiopians from the capital and surrounding areas head to Meskel Square to rally against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) under the motto "I march to Save Ethiopia" and renew commitments to support the national army.

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, youth joining the Ethiopian National Defense Force are escorted to Meskel Square in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.