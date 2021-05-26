Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels

An additional 20 interim officials had been "kidnapped" by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. A further four have been "wounded and hospitalized," said the statement issued on Twitter.

Abiy declared victory four weeks after the offensive began and replaced the TPLF’s regional administration with an interim one headed by officials appointed by the federal government based in Addis Ababa. But six months on, fighting continues in Tigray as pro-TPLF fighters wage an insurgent campaign in the region's countryside.