Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

Despite negotiations that have lasted years, Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have failed to reach a deal over how to share the Nile's water, a lifeline for all three countries. The talks with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a resolution.

Ethiopia began filling the dam's reservoir last July as heavy rains flooded the river. The $4.6 billion dam will be Africa's largest. It is expected to reach full power generating capacity in 2023, according to the government.

Ethiopia insists the dam is a crucial development that will help pull millions of its nearly 110 million citizens out of poverty and become a major power exporter. Downstream Egypt, which depends on the Nile to supply fresh water to its farmers and population of 100 million, asserts that the dam poses an existential threat. It has said that Ethiopia is filling the dam too quickly. Sudan has also voiced concern over its access to the Nile's water.

Negotiators have said key questions remain about how much water Ethiopia will release downstream if a multi-year drought occurs and how the countries will resolve any future disputes. Ethiopia rejects binding arbitration at the final stage.