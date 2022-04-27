Ethics probe clears UK Treasury chief over wife's tax status

Murty owns a stake in Infosys, an Indian IT company founded by her billionaire father, that has received more than 50 million pounds ($63 million) in U.K. public sector contracts since 2015. Geidt said the shareholding was “properly declared” and the firm has held no Treasury contracts during Sunak’s time in office.

Sunak, a 41-year-old former hedge fund manager, had been seen as a likely successor to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, until the financial revelations raised questions about his judgment and damaged his sure-footed image. He has also been fined by police, along with Johnson and some 50 others, for attending a party in the prime minister’s office in 2020 that broke coronavirus lockdown rules at the time.

Geidt answers directly to the prime minister, and has been accused of going easy on top officials in his investigations. Last year he cleared Johnson of breaking the ministerial code by failing to disclose that a Conservative party donor had funded a pricey refurbishment of the prime minister's official residence.